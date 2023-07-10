HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– The Catherine Hershey Schools for Early Learning (CHS) is much closer to opening its Harrisburg location.

The placing of the final beam, or the “topping off,” of CHS’s Harrisburg took place on Monday at the 47,000-square-foot building located at the corner of North 6th and Muench Streets.

CHS Harrisburg is part of Milton Hershey School’s $350 million initiative to develop six Early Childhood Education Centers in Pennsylvania.

The location will serve children from birth to five years of age from under-resourced and over-burdened backgrounds and cover all costs. The program helps develop children’s skills by giving them and their families resources.

“Today marks an important milestone in the development of our second Early Childhood Education Center and advances CHS’ mission to positively impact children, their families, and the communities we serve,” Catherine Hershey Schools for Early Learning Executive Director Senate Alexander said. “We are excited to work with the Harrisburg community to provide nurturing learning environments for our children and support for their families.”

Staff and teachers that are in the process of being hired will undergo an almost year-long professional development program.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“It has been incredible to see firsthand the development of the Harrisburg center and witness the growing excitement in the community since CHS broke ground last year,” Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams said. “Investing in our children has always been my top priority, and a project like CHS Harrisburg is a prime example of our progress. I look forward to supporting CHS as they work toward making a lasting impact on children and families through its initiative.”

An official opening date was not given but it is scheduled for sometime in 2024.