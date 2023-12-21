ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Catherine Hershey Schools for Early Learning announced Thursday that they’ve purchased the former Rheems Elementary School, once a part of Elizabethtown Area School District.

The building will be the site of Catherine Hershey Schools Elizabethtown, an Early Childhood Education Center.

In February 2022 the Elizabethtown School Board unanimously voted to close Rheems and Mill Road Elementary Schools to save $700,000 in operating expenses. According to the district, a public auction was held in November 2022 and the building was sold to Hunter Creek Partners LLC for $1,000,000.

The building, located on Alida Street in West Donegal Township, will be renovated into a new education facility serving 150 children from six weeks to age 5 from under-resourced and over-burdened backgrounds.

“We are honored to join the Elizabethtown community and look forward to reviving a space where local educators and staff once served area children,” said CHS Executive Director Senate Alexander. “By putting down roots in this familiar and accessible location, it enables us to fulfill our mission to create a positive impact on children, families, and the broader community, as we strengthen our influence together.”

The project is part of a $350 million initiative to develop six early childhood education centers in Pennsylvania.

Catherine Hershey Schools and Elizabethtown College have also partnered to collaborate and provide education opportunities for CHS families and staff along with internships for Elizabethtown College students.