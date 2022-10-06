(WHTM) — Oct. 6 is National Noodle Day and there is nothing better than a delicious bowl of pasta and sauce.

According to National Today, back in 2000 B.C., noodles were invented in China and slowly grew in popularity, eventually coming to the United States in 1789.

abc27 has compiled a list of some of the best noodle restaurants in the Midstate. All places mentioned are from Tripadvisor.

Pastaorante

1012 N 3rd St, Harrisburg, PA 17102-2082

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Reviews: 160

Website

Viet Thai Cafe

2535 East Market Street, York, Pa. 17402-2403

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Reviews: 73

Website

Rice and Noodles Restuarant

1238 Lititz Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Reviews: 275

Website

Issei Noodle

54 W High St, Carlisle, PA 17013

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Reviews: 244

Website

Noodle Shack

1032 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Reviews: 10

Website

Pho Miss Saigon

1736 E Chocolate Ave #1736, Hershey, PA 17033

Rating: 4 out of 5

Reviews: 90

District Thai

1061 North George Street, York Pa. 17404

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Reviews: 78

Website

Pho Kim’s

5490 Derry St B, Harrisburg, PA 17111

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Reviews: 50

Website

Bangkok Wok