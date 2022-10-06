(WHTM) — Oct. 6 is National Noodle Day and there is nothing better than a delicious bowl of pasta and sauce.
According to National Today, back in 2000 B.C., noodles were invented in China and slowly grew in popularity, eventually coming to the United States in 1789.
abc27 has compiled a list of some of the best noodle restaurants in the Midstate. All places mentioned are from Tripadvisor.
Pastaorante
- 1012 N 3rd St, Harrisburg, PA 17102-2082
- Rating: 4.5 out of 5
- Reviews: 160
- Website
Viet Thai Cafe
- 2535 East Market Street, York, Pa. 17402-2403
- Rating: 4.5 out of 5
- Reviews: 73
- Website
Rice and Noodles Restuarant
- 1238 Lititz Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601
- Rating: 4.5 out of 5
- Reviews: 275
- Website
Issei Noodle
- 54 W High St, Carlisle, PA 17013
- Rating: 4.5 out of 5
- Reviews: 244
- Website
Noodle Shack
- 1032 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543
- Rating: 4.5 out of 5
- Reviews: 10
- Website
Pho Miss Saigon
- 1736 E Chocolate Ave #1736, Hershey, PA 17033
- Rating: 4 out of 5
- Reviews: 90
District Thai
- 1061 North George Street, York Pa. 17404
- Rating: 4.5 out of 5
- Reviews: 78
- Website
Pho Kim’s
- 5490 Derry St B, Harrisburg, PA 17111
- Rating: 4.5 out of 5
- Reviews: 50
- Website
Bangkok Wok
- 125 Gateway Drive, Mechanicsburg, Pa. 17050
- Rating: 4.5 out of 5
- Reviews: 215