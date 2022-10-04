PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — It’s National Taco Day, so here are some of the best taco spots in the Midstate, according to Yelp.
Adams County Taco Spots
Tania’s Mexican Restaurant – 2180 Carlisle Road, Aspers, Pa.
“Some of the best Mexican food I’ve ever had in this state hands down…Love this place.” – Yelp user Alek A.
Rating: 4.5/5
Reviews: 40
Ray’s El Mariachi – 7488 Carlisle St., York Springs, Pa.
“What a great Mexican restaurant! Authentic for those that love that (fajitas A++), but some staples like pizza burger subs to satisfy the entire group! Best treat- the homemade ice cream for desert!!! Will definitely be back!” – Yelp user Kristin K.
Rating: 4/5
Reviews: 13
Dauphin County Taco Spots
Tacos Mi Tierra – 1416 Derry St., Harrisburg, Pa.
“This is my first yelp review. These tacos were almost a spiritual experience and I haven’t stopped talking about them since lunch yesterday. Highly recommend.” – Yelp user Anne P.
Rating: 4.5/5
Reviews: 101
MASA Authentic Mexican Cuisine – 316 N. 2nd St., Harrisburg, Pa.
“The tacos, the meats, the cilantro, the salsa, the rice, all so authentic. Tastes like I traveled to Mexico and ordered at a window on the street.” – Yelp user Kelly Y.
Rating: 5/5
Reviews: 14
El Sol Mexican Restaurant – 18 S. 3rd St., Harrisburg, Pa.
“Excellent choice! We were passing through Harrisburg and looking for Mexican. We hit the jackpot and had an excellent dinner.” – Yelp user Pat J.
Rating: 4/5
Reviews: 275
Mexico Lindo – Market & 15th St., Harrisburg, Pa.
“Best taco in the Harrisburg area hands down!!!” – Yelp user Gabriella L.
Rating: 4.5/5
Reviews: 49
El Rancho Restaurante y Pupuseria – 771 Eisenhower Blvd., Harrisburg, Pa.
“We ate here for the first time today and this place will be on our list for a repeat experience. BEST Mexican food that we have ever had. Great staff, great food. Large portions and very very good.” – Yelp user Kallis M.
Rating: 4/5
Reviews: 87
Cumberland County Taco Spots
Plaza Azteca – 5470 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg, Pa.
“Food is fantastic! Some of the best Mexican food we have yet to have since moving up here from Texas.” – Yelp user Samantha R.
Rating: 4.5/5
Reviews: 19
Casa Mariachi – 5206 Simpson Ferry Road, Mechanicsburg, Pa.
“Fantastic little hidden gem. When you want great food, and not from a ‘chain.'” – Yelp user Chris M.
Rating: 4.5/5
Reviews: 21
Mid St8 Taco – 900 Market St., Floor 1, Lemoyne, Pa.
“Delicious and authentic Mexican food! The toppings available make it even better.” – Yelp user Leigh M.
Rating: 4/5
Reviews: 77
York County Taco Spots
Mexitaly – 2440 E. Market St., York, Pa.
“This place is great. I love the mexitaly pizza, tacos, and burritos. I wish I lived closer. The food is always delicious and consistent every time I go. Can’t wait to try more of the menu. Give them a try.” – Yelp user Diana O.
Rating: 4/5
Reviews: 218
Fiesta Mexico – 2500 E. Market St., York, Pa.
“Delicious food. Found this place by accident while staying in York. Salsa a little more spicy than I like but I ate it anyway. Worth the trip!” – Yelp user Susan C.
Rating: 4/5
Reviews: 88
Lancaster County Taco Spots
Tequila Mexican Grill Bakery & Store – 805 Rohrerstown Road, Lancaster, Pa.
“This is by far the best Mexican food I ever had. Please stop by here! Service was great and fast!” – Yelp user AbbeyGaile K.
Rating: 4.5/5
Reviews: 51
El Pueblito – 1027 Dillerville Road, Lancaster, Pa.
“Excellent Latino Mexican mini market and restaurant. The store while small it has many of the items we usually need to prepare Mexican meals. Buy enough items and they give a reusable grocery bag.” – Yelp user Binio L.
Rating: 4.5/5
Reviews: 83
Tacos El Gordo – 3609 Rothsville Road, Ephrata, Pa.
“This is the BEST Mexican food in the area. We got some chorizo tacos and the plate of three shredded beef tacos. They were outstanding. Owners are friendly. Great place.” – Yelp user Barry W.
Rating: 4.5/5
Reviews 9
Franklin County Taco Spots
Don Checko’s Meixcan Restaurant – 46 S. Main St., Chambersburg, Pa.
“The food is delicious. Never ever disappointed!! It’s always fresh and makes your mouth water!!” – Yelp user Christina S.
Rating: 4.5/5
Reviews: 23
Veroni Cafe -12 W. King St., Chambersburg, Pa.
“The outside is very cute and the employees were very kind.” – Yelp user Karla V.
Rating: 4.5/5
Reviews: 37