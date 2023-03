YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The Celtic Dog Show in York County wrapped up on Sunday with hundreds of entries.

The Celtic Classic All Breed Dog Show was held at the York Expo Center. The dog show ran from March 15 to March 19.

The event hosted more than 1,600 entries, one of those entries being a Sealyham Terrier who won best in the show.

The York Kennel Club, Delaware County Kennel Club, and the Lancaster Kennel Club sponsored the show.