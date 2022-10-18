(WHTM) – The Central Dauphin School District says a recent threat posted on social media was a hoax.

The district says a threat posted on social media Monday evening regarding Central Dauphin East High School was determined to have been a “swatting” incident.

Swatting is typically when someone makes a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to bring a large number of armed police to a specific address.

The district’s full statement can be read below: