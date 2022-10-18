(WHTM) – The Central Dauphin School District says a recent threat posted on social media was a hoax.
The district says a threat posted on social media Monday evening regarding Central Dauphin East High School was determined to have been a “swatting” incident.
Swatting is typically when someone makes a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to bring a large number of armed police to a specific address.
The district’s full statement can be read below:
Dear Central Dauphin School District Community,
The threat posted to social media regarding Central Dauphin East High School, last evening, caused a great deal of fear and anxiety for our families and staff.
Please know that the safety and security of our students and staff is of paramount importance and we make every effort to maintain an environment where students and staff feel safe.
CDSD officials, in coordination with local law enforcement, investigated this matter and have concluded it was a “swatting” (hoax) incident.
The investigation found that the social media account was created out of state and law enforcement is continuing to investigate.
Unfortunately, these “swatting” incidents are commonplace and are created to promote chaos, fear, and an overwhelming response from law enforcement.
We take every report of a potential threat seriously and we encourage anyone seeing a suspicious threat to report it to your building principal immediately and/or use the Safe2Say reporting platform.
Do not continue to share and forward the social media post as this creates a tremendous amount of fear and panic within the community.
Please watch the video regarding “swatting” https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=U5hHiT8F3h4 and review the May 24, 2022, letter from Dr. Miller, CDSD Superintendent, regarding safety and security. https://www.cdschools.org/cms/lib/PA09000075/Centricity/Domain/1/CDSD%20Statement%20Regarding%20Safety%20and%20Security%20Measures%205_24_22.pdf
Thank you for your continued support of the District.