*This is not the official therapy dog* (Photo by Hugh Hastings/Getty Images)

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Central Dauphin High School announced that they have been granted approval to begin raising money for a therapy dog for the school.

According to a March Newsletter sent out by the school, Central Dauphin High School is working to raise $22,315 for the Australian Labradoodle.

You can click here if you are interested in donating to the school.

The therapy dog will follow a trained handler, which is a current Central Dauphin High School staff member, during the school day.

After school, the dog will reside with a school staff member and students will have a chance to vote on the dog’s name.