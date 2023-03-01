DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Central Dauphin High School announced that they have been granted approval to begin raising money for a therapy dog for the school.
According to a March Newsletter sent out by the school, Central Dauphin High School is working to raise $22,315 for the Australian Labradoodle.
You can click here if you are interested in donating to the school.
The therapy dog will follow a trained handler, which is a current Central Dauphin High School staff member, during the school day.
After school, the dog will reside with a school staff member and students will have a chance to vote on the dog’s name.