DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Central Dauphin High School students got a unique perspective on Tuesday when they had the chance to speak to several Vietnam War veterans.

Students heard the veterans’ stories and asked questions. Teachers say they hope students can take what they learn and use it to connect with more people in the community.

“We talk about storytelling and how do you keep people alive, how do you keep memories alive, and it’s the power of storytelling. It gives them a chance to share their stories with that next generation because like every generation, they won’t be around forever,” said Jennifer Burns, an English teacher at Central Dauphin High School.

The opportunity is part of an English unit where students read the novel “The Things They Carried” by Vietnam War veteran Tim O’Brien.