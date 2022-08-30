(WHTM) – Central Dauphin School District was temporarily placed on lockdown Tuesday due to a police incident on I-81.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the incident occurred around mile marker 74.5. There was no direct threat to the school and the lockdown was conducted as a precaution. The school has been contacted by State Police for the lockdown to be canceled.

State Police say two men have been taken into custody and there is no threat to the public. The nature of the incident was not released by State Police.

This is a developing story and abc27 will bring more details as they become available.