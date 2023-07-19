HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – During the COVID-19 pandemic, demand at the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank was at an all-time high. Three years later, not much has changed.

The food bank is currently experiencing a 15% increase in demand, compared to an 18% increase during the pandemic.

“We’ve certainly have seen more need here this summer. When you think about the school year, you have cafeterias who are offering breakfast and or lunch to students,” Tara Davis, Central PA Food Bank Senior Vice President and Chief Programs Officer said. “Many of those children are [also] receiving after-school meals.”

On top of that, families are dealing with near-record-high inflation.

“Many of them are exceeding more than $500 in additional costs and expenses,” Davis said.

Perhaps the biggest contributing factor is the end of the pandemic-era SNAP Policy. In some cases, families lost up to $100 a month since it took effect in March.

“People really report they’re just trying to make ends meet,” Zach Zook, Central PA Food Bank Senior Policy Research manager said. “They’re trying to put together enough resources each month to feed their families.”