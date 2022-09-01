SUMMERDALE, Pa. (WHTM) — Central Penn College (CPC) is hosting the inaugural “Burgers and Brews Music Festival” on Oct. 15.

The festival will have gourmet burgers and sliders, craft beer, and live music.

Bret Alexander of The Badlees & Gentlemen East, along with Plunder and Lighting, will perform on Saturday between 3:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. A special surprise guest will also be announced before the festival.

Tickets are $15 for general admission, or $35 for a VIP ticket, which includes a commemorative cup, t-shirt, and VIP line access.

Under 21/designated driver tickets are also available for $10 (anyone in attendance under 21 must be with someone over 25).

Tickets are available online at CentralPenn.edu/BBmusic.

The CPC Knights men’s soccer team faces off against Allegany College of Maryland at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14 at City Island’s Skyline Sports Complex. Saturday, Oct. 15 celebrates all things autumn with CPC’s Annual Fall Harvest.

The Harvest fest will have more than 50 vendors, food trucks, live music, crafts, activities and tons of fun for the whole family, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The crowning of the Homecoming king and queen will also take place.

An open house will also be held from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on CPC’s campus.