SUMMERDALE, Pa. (WHTM) — Wednesday, Dec. 14’s hometown heroes are making sure animals are happy and comfortable this holiday season.

Central Penn College set a goal of $7,000 for seven different animal organizations. They reached their goal and also collected food toys, and necessities.

“So many of our students came to us with stories of their pets and how it has changed their lives and now they had an opportunity to give back to animals in need in our local community,” said Curtis Voelker, director of college relations for Central Penn College.

This is the third year that Central Penn College has raised funds for organizations. They pick a different cause every year.