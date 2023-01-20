SUMMERDALE, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, Jan. 20, Central Penn College announced its partnership with the Peyton Walker Foundation to offer life-saving training.

The two-hour training will help teach trainees and award them a two-year certification in CPR/AED.

The class will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, in the college’s Conference Center located at 600 Valley Road in Summerdale. A total of 40 trainees will be able to participate in the class.

Skilled trainers from the Peyton Walker Foundation will be teaching the course, and trainees will be required to pay a $15 fee.

If you are interested in attending the course, you can sign up here.

The Peyton Walker Foundation has gained state and national recognition for its efforts to prevent sudden cardiac arrest in students with previously undetected heart conditions. The foundation is named after Peyton Walker, a graduate of Trinity High School who passed away from cardiac arrest at the age of 19 while studying at King’s College to become a physician assistant.