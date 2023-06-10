(WHTM) – Burn bans have been going into effect the last few months across the Midstate. Here’s what you need about the burn bans.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Adams County

An Adams County borough has enacted a 30-day burn ban which begins on Tuesday, June 6.

Littlestown, Adams County has enacted a borough-wide burn ban to include outside firepits based on the dry conditions. The ban will be in effect for 30 days or until significant rainfall occurs.

Chief of Police Charles Kellar states that residents will be notified as conditions change.

York County has also enacted a 30-day burn ban for the entire county, which began on Monday, June 5. The National Weather Service has also issued a red flag warning for Tuesday, June 6, which means that critical fire conditions are present in the area.

Highspire

A burn ban has gone into effect for the Borough of Highspire on Thursday, June 8, and is under effect until further notice.

South Hanover Township

A burn ban was put in place and is effective until further notice.

Cumberland County

A Cumberland County township has issued a burn ban, which is effective immediately.

The Southampton Township, Cumberland County Supervisors issued the burn ban due to the extended dry conditions and the accompanying risk of fire. The burn ban will be in effect until further notice, according to the township.

During the ban, residents are prohibited from any type of open burning. Outdoor cooking on a grill or other covered device is acceptable, which is according to the township.

Lebanon County

Another local community has joined the list to impose a burn ban due to the increased risk of wildfires from the dry weather.

Lebanon County Commissioners announced on Tuesday that a burn ban for the county will begin Thursday at noon, joining one other county on the list to impose a ban this week.

Since there has been an increase in uncontrolled wildfires and fire departments have been using significant resources, municipal fire chiefs gave the county their support for the ban, the commissioners said.

The ban on “open burning” will be in effect for 30 days, with an expiration date of July 8, unless an extension is granted.

“Open burning” is defined as the ignition and subsequent burning of any combustible material such as garbage, leaves, grass, or twigs, outdoors in a burn barrel or on the ground. Propane or gas stoves, charcoal grills, or the use of tobacco do not fall under the ban.

Lancaster County

The Lancaster County Commissioners have issued a burn ban beginning on Friday, June 9.

This ban was announced on Wednesday, June 7, and will be in effect for 30 days after the ban begins on Friday.

The commissioners voted on the burn ban after a joint request from 13 fire chiefs from across the county, as well as a recommendation from Pennsylvania District Forester.

The county defines open burning as the ignition and burning of any combustible material outside in a burn barrel, fire ring, or on the ground. The burn ban does not include propane and gas stoves, charcoal briquette grills, or the use of tobacco in any form.

The burn ban also does not prevent the use of fireworks, but all citizens are encouraged to take extra caution when using fireworks in dry conditions.

Middlesex Township

Middlesex Township started a burn ban effective immediately on Thursday, June 8, according to a press release.

The burn ban, which was recommended by the fire chief, will last for the next 30 days (or until further notice).

The ban comes amid extreme weather conditions and prohibits any form of outdoor burning.

York County

A new resolution has been issued by the York County Commissioners stating that a county-wide burn ban now includes a ban on fireworks.

The burn ban began on June 5 and originally did not include fireworks. This new ban states that all fireworks are prohibited by the resolution unless approved through written authorization by the municipality having jurisdiction. This is in addition to banning any open burning within the county.

Along with fireworks, the resolution defines open burning as the ignition and burning of any combustible materials such as but not limited to garbage, leaves, grass, twigs, paper, or vegetable material, outdoors either in a screened or unscreened burn barrel or on the ground.

Campfires, in the designated state, federal, or Department of Environmental Protection licensed campgrounds, are allowed, but only in fire rings that can contain the fire.

The resolution states that this ban supersedes any municipal ordinance to the contrary.

Anyone who violates the burn ban commits a summary offense and could be fined $100 for the first offense, $200 for the second offense, and $300 for the third offense if they are convicted.