HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Education announced on Monday that an educator from Mifflin County was named the 2024 Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year.
The 2024 winner is Ashlie Crosson. Crosson teaches 10th-grade English, AP Language, and Journalism in Mifflin County High School at the Mifflin County School District in Lewistown.
“At the Pennsylvania Department of Education, we celebrate all of our teachers across the Commonwealth, but the Teacher of the Year is a special designation highlighting the best and brightest practitioners in the field,” said Sec. Mumin. “Ashlie Crosson is a leader and a role model in her school district, championing practices and resources that will lead her students to infinite possibilities of success, and today we congratulate her on her dedication to her classroom and community.”
Crosson holds a Bachelor of Arts in English/Journalism from Susquehanna University, as well as a Masters in Educational Leadership from Pennsylvania State University.
Crosson was one of 12 finalists, including:
- Anthony Angelini, Conewago Valley School District
- Brittney Bell, Carmichaels Area School District
- Jonathan Bickel, Eastern Lebanon School District
- Benjamin Hoffman, Kutztown Area School District
- Rachel Kalberer, Norwin School District
- Heather Kilgore, Chester County Intermediate Unit
- Stephanie Machmer, Jersey Shore Area School District
- Aspen Mock, Forest Hills School District
- Justin Ward, Laurel Highlands School District
- Sharon Williams, Rose Tree Media School District
- Sally Ann Wojcik, School District of Philadelphia
The Teacher of the Year Program is co-sponsored by the Department of Education and the Pennsylvania chapter of the National State Teacher of the Year, which was founded in 1995.