HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Education announced on Monday that an educator from Mifflin County was named the 2024 Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year.

The 2024 winner is Ashlie Crosson. Crosson teaches 10th-grade English, AP Language, and Journalism in Mifflin County High School at the Mifflin County School District in Lewistown.

“At the Pennsylvania Department of Education, we celebrate all of our teachers across the Commonwealth, but the Teacher of the Year is a special designation highlighting the best and brightest practitioners in the field,” said Sec. Mumin. “Ashlie Crosson is a leader and a role model in her school district, championing practices and resources that will lead her students to infinite possibilities of success, and today we congratulate her on her dedication to her classroom and community.”

Crosson holds a Bachelor of Arts in English/Journalism from Susquehanna University, as well as a Masters in Educational Leadership from Pennsylvania State University.

Crosson was one of 12 finalists, including:

Anthony Angelini, Conewago Valley School District

Brittney Bell, Carmichaels Area School District

Jonathan Bickel, Eastern Lebanon School District

Benjamin Hoffman, Kutztown Area School District

Rachel Kalberer, Norwin School District

Heather Kilgore, Chester County Intermediate Unit

Stephanie Machmer, Jersey Shore Area School District

Aspen Mock, Forest Hills School District

Justin Ward, Laurel Highlands School District

Sharon Williams, Rose Tree Media School District

Sally Ann Wojcik, School District of Philadelphia

The Teacher of the Year Program is co-sponsored by the Department of Education and the Pennsylvania chapter of the National State Teacher of the Year, which was founded in 1995.