LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Employee-owned Rhoads Energy announced earlier today that they acquired customers from HB Home Services, spanning across three new counties.

Rhoads Energy is a Lancaster-based energy company that was founded back in 1917, offering a multitude of energy services, such as: fuel delivery, fleet fueling, and more. Additionally, Rhoads Energy offers a variety of energy options from propane, natural gas, and heating oil, according to their website.

Back in December 2022, Rhoads Energy came to an agreement with HB Home Services, which is part of HB McClure, to acquire their customers in parts of Cumberland, Dauphin, and York Counties – taking over fuel dispensing services of HB Home Services in those new counties.

Prior to the agreement, Rhoads Energy only served Lancaster, Lebanon, Chester, Berks, and Montgomery Counties.

Rhoads Energy service area

“We’re looking forward to helping our new customers discover the benefits of doing business with our team,” CEO of Rhoads Energy Michael DeBerdine said. “We’re also excited that we have the capability to offer fuel delivery service to all the homes in the Harrisburg metro region.”

It should be noted that Rhoads Energy only acquired HB Home Service’s customers in those three new counties, not the business itself. However, HB Home Service’s drivers and trucks will join Rhoads Energy’s already sizeable fleet, according to Rhoads Energy.

“We chose to partner with Rhoads Energy as they are a similar company to HB Home Service Team. Our team wanted to focus more on our core residential services of HVAC, plumbing, and electrical. Our team will still take care of our customers installation and service needs. The only change is we are no longer provide heating oil and propane delivery services. Rhoads will only be responsible for delivering fuel and propane to our existing customer base. It was important to us that our customers, who have trusted us with their fuel and propane needs, would receive the same level of service that they were accustomed to receiving in the past. Rhoads and HB Home Service Team share a similar make up of being employee owned. This was important in our decision, as wanted to make sure that the employee owners who worked in our fuels and propane department would receive the same level of benefits.” President and CEO of HB Home Service, Eric Crawford

New customers of Rhoads Energy will have immediate access to their enhanced customer services, such as:

Online account access

Automatic payment

Budget billing

Texting notifications

Over the past two decades Rhoads Energy has grown organically and through a series of acquisitions. According to Rhoads Energy, they now serve tens of thousands of customers every year.