WASHINGTON D.C. (WHTM) – Seven fire departments in Central Pennsylvania are receiving federal grant funding totaling over $834,000.

Congressman John Joyce M.D. (PA-13) announced the funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) Award worth $834,081.88.

The following fire departments in Pennsylvania’s 13th Congressional District recently received grants:

Biglerville Hose and Truck Co 1, Adams County:

$94,633.33 for Self-Contained Breathing Apparatuses (SCBA) and Personal Protective Gear

Saxton Area Volunteer Fire Company, Bedford County:

$85,714.28 for Personal Protective Equipment

Geeseytown Community Fire Company, Blair County:

$197,600 for Self-Contained Breathing Apparatuses (SCBA) and Personal Protective Gear

Lakemont Volunteer Fire Company, Blair County:

$16,600 for rescue equipment

Cover Hill Volunteer Fire Company, Cambria County:

$125,409.52 for portable radios and turnout gear- worn by firefighters while responding to emergencies

East Taylor Volunteer Fire Company, Cambria County:

$261,904.76 for a Mini-Pumper Quick Attack Truck

Fannett and Metal Fire and Ambulance Company, Franklin County:

$19,224.76 for EMS Training kits and rescue equipment

Youngstown Volunteer Fire Department and Relief Association, Westmoreland County:

$32,995.23 for new fire hoses

“Our firefighters and fires responders work tirelessly to jeep our communities safe,” said Dr. Joyce. “However, they are often burdened by a lack of resources that can leave our communities venerable. Through AFG grants, I’m proud to be working alongside our emergency workers to help ensure they have the equipment they need to save and protect the residents of Pennsylvania’s 13th Congressional District.

The Assistance to Firefighters Grant program is designed to support both firefighting and emergency management needs of fire departments and non-affiliated emergency medical service organizations. Learn more about the AFG Program from fema.gov here.