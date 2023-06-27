(WHTM)– The Central Pa. Food Bank and the Giant Company partnership has lasted 30 years, and what better way to celebrate than helping veterans in need?

“How do you not feel the excitement here in the in-parking lot right it’s like you can feel the pulse,” said Jessica Groves, Community Impact Manager for the Giant Company.

To help celebrate the 100th anniversary of the giant company, the Central Pa. Food Bank, and over 800 Giant store managers are packing emergency food boxes for veterans in need.

“We are here today for our neighbors who might be struggling right now and really all of us at some point go through struggles right so we got to help each other we do that every day at the food bank giant closet every day,” said Joe Arthur Executive Director for Pennsylvania Food Bank.

The Giant Company expects to pack 4,500 30-pound boxes to be donated to the Military Share Program.

“Yeah, well a lot more people are hungry than people realize we’re at levels of demand right now that are similar to what we saw in the pandemic but I specifically want to thank our veterans so we’re helping veterans who are in need,” said Arthur.

These packages will make more than 112-thousand meals to feed veterans for a month. For Jessica Groves, it’s the least they could do.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“I do feel like we are making a difference whether it’s in when you’re shopping in our stores, we’re trying to get you the absolute best price absolute best quality and when you’re in our communities we want you to feel like you are our neighbor and that we’re there when you need us so,” said Groves.

Veterans can expect to see boxes delivered to them or picked up by next week.

For more information visit Military Food Assistance Program | Central PA Food Bank