(WHTM) — The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank spent Friday, Nov. 18, raising money to support their mission with a “Stuff the Bus” fundraiser.

The event is part of Lancaster County’s “Extra Give” fundraiser. Whenever someone donates to the food bank, a red balloon is put inside a bus.

The goal is to fill the entire bus with balloons.

The food bank says the donations help those in need cope with inflation.

“We have a really high goal for the food bank, $200,000. That’s going to help us buy really expensive, healthy food. Times are challenging for us as well, to put the fuel in the trucks and do all the things that we have to do to serve people in need,” said Joe Arthur, executive director of the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank.

The Extra Give fundraiser will run until the end of the day on Friday, Nov. 18.