CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A family owned manufacturer recently announced that it has ceased operations after 125 years in business.

The former Carlisle Manufacturing Company was first bought back in 1898 by John Hays, who would go on to change the name of the company to Frog, Switch Manufacturing Company in 1907. According to the company, since its inception, the family-owned business had been run primarily by Hayes and then followed by his decedents.

According to the company, the decision to cease operations came after the Board of Directors determined that “it was impossible for the company to continue due to international competition and the prohibitive costs of capital improvements necessary to keep the foundry competitive.”

Frog, Switch Manufacturing Company was most known for their initial manufacturing of railway components, before eventually transitioning to manufacturing manganese steel castings for the mining industry.

Operations at Frog, Switch Manufacturing Company officially ceased on June 30, 2023.

As recently as 2008, Frog, Switch Manufacturing Company had employed 240 employees. According to the company, since that time they had been gradually decreasing operations – as of June 2023, 30 people were still employed with Frog, Switch Manufacturing Company. Of the 30 workers, 23 are covered under a collective bargaining agreement with United Steelworkers.

Since ceasing operations, the company’s exclusive distributor, Amsted Global Solutions announced that they would continue supplying Frog, Switch Manufacturing Company’s customers.

The former home of Frog, Switch Manufacturing Company was located at 600 East High Street in Carlisle – their only company site. According to the company, discussions are currently underway to determine the future uses of their company site.