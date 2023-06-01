(WHTM) – June is Pride Month and the Midstate has plenty of events that show support for the LGBTQ+ community.

Dauphin County

Lancaster County

Cumberland County

  • Carlisle Pride
    • Bonfire Beyond the Binary at YMCA Carlisle on June 9 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
    • Proclamation of Pride at Borough Hall on June 10 at 10 a.m.
    • Walk through Carlisle with Pride on June 10
      • Starts at Borough Hall at 11 a.m. and ends at the YMCA Carlisle
    • Carlisle Pride Picnic at YMCA Carlisle on June 10 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
    • Opening Reception of Prisms & Pride at The Penny Gallery on June 11 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Cumberland Pride
    • Chasing Rainbows Scavenger Hunt at Canal Place on June 1 at 4 p.m.
    • Speak their Names Vigil at Azad’s of Cumberland on June 1 at 7 p.m.
    • MountainQueer Panel at Azad’s of Cumberland on June 1 at 7:30 p.m.
    • Stonewall Social at Corner Tavern on June 1 at 9 p.m.
    • Heels + Wheels Roller Derby Dance Party at Mezzos on June 2 at 7:30 p.m.
    • Late Night Rainbow Lounge at L2 on June 2 at 9 p.m.
    • Luau Brunch + Drag Bingo at Lashbaugh’s on June 3 at 1 p.m.
    • Beach Party Drag Show at Embassy on June 3 at 8 p.m.

York County

Franklin County

  • Pride Mixers at Liquid Art Brewing Co. on June 8 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Pride Yoga at GearHouse Brewing Co. on June 24 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Adams County

Lebanon County