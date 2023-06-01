(WHTM) – June is Pride Month and the Midstate has plenty of events that show support for the LGBTQ+ community.
Dauphin County
- Hershey Pride on June 24, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Chocolatetown Park
- Pride Bus Trip to Hersheypark on June 18 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Pins for Pride at Trindle Bowl on June 4 at 4 p.m.
- Pride Night Dinner at Sammy’s Authentic Italian Restaurant on June 15 at 4 p.m.
- Pride Festival of Central PA 2023 at 400 Commonwealth Avenue, Harrisburg on July 29 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Celebrating Pride Month at Heart & Soul Books on June 10 at 11:30 a.m.
- Pride Night at FNB Field (Harrisburg Senators) on June 28 at 6:30 p.m.
Lancaster County
- Cocktail Release Happy Hour at Shot and Bottle from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Flag Raising on June 1 at 1 p.m. at Lancaster City Hall
- Art Show at LancLiving Realty/EsoArts Lancaster on June 2
- Beer Release Party at Our Town Brewery on June 2 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Pride Float on June 4
- Pet Parade at Buchanan Park
- Registration is at 10:30 a.m.
- Parade starts at 11:15 a.m.
- KBA and Lancaster Pride Mixer at The Pressroom from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Lancaster Changemakers Pride Poetry at The LOOP – LGBTQ+ Coalition on June 15 at 7 p.m.
- Pre-Pride Festival White Party (Palm Springs themed) at The Imperial Restaurant on June 16 from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
- 15th Annual Lancaster Pride Festival on June 17 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Lancaster Pride Festival After Party on June 17 from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
- Celebrity Bartending at Decades on June 22 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Pride Pool Party at Lancaster Rec Center on June 24 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Cumberland County
- Carlisle Pride
- Bonfire Beyond the Binary at YMCA Carlisle on June 9 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Proclamation of Pride at Borough Hall on June 10 at 10 a.m.
- Walk through Carlisle with Pride on June 10
- Starts at Borough Hall at 11 a.m. and ends at the YMCA Carlisle
- Carlisle Pride Picnic at YMCA Carlisle on June 10 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Opening Reception of Prisms & Pride at The Penny Gallery on June 11 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Cumberland Pride
- Chasing Rainbows Scavenger Hunt at Canal Place on June 1 at 4 p.m.
- Speak their Names Vigil at Azad’s of Cumberland on June 1 at 7 p.m.
- MountainQueer Panel at Azad’s of Cumberland on June 1 at 7:30 p.m.
- Stonewall Social at Corner Tavern on June 1 at 9 p.m.
- Heels + Wheels Roller Derby Dance Party at Mezzos on June 2 at 7:30 p.m.
- Late Night Rainbow Lounge at L2 on June 2 at 9 p.m.
- Luau Brunch + Drag Bingo at Lashbaugh’s on June 3 at 1 p.m.
- Beach Party Drag Show at Embassy on June 3 at 8 p.m.
York County
- Interfaith Prayer Service for LGBTQIA+ at Cousler Park on June 9 at 7 p.m.
- York County Pride at York State Fair – All Trans Memorial Hall on June 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Pride Night at the Ballpark at Wellspan Park – York Revs Stadium on June 15 from 5:15 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Franklin County
- Pride Mixers at Liquid Art Brewing Co. on June 8 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Pride Yoga at GearHouse Brewing Co. on June 24 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Adams County
- Gettysburg Pride Fest – June 2 through June 4 at 1 Lincoln Square, Gettysburg
Lebanon County
- Lebanon’s Got Pride 2023 at S 8th St, Lebanon on June 25 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.