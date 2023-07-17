HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Hettie Love, considered a trailblazer in the Harrisburg community, has passed away. She was 100 years old.

In 1947, she became the first black person to get an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. She was denied every opportunity to fully use those skills professionally. Still, Love put them to use to help her community.

Education was one of her passions. She was married to a teacher and also raised a family of them.

In October 2022, a surprise birthday celebration for her 100th birthday, and her age never slowed her down. Back in June, she threw out the first pitch at a Harrisburg Senators game.