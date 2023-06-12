HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Highways such as Interstate 95 and our own highways here in Central Pennsylvania are how the vast majority of Americans get around. But why is public transportation falling so far behind private vehicles?

The bus stop where the number three bus passes are one of the busiest routes in the Harrisburg part of the merged Rabbit Transit system. That is part of the system that used to be called Capital Area Transit, or CAT.

The problem is that the word “busiest” is a very relative term.

The whole system is a lot less busy than before COVID and with some workers, such as state government workers, not coming back to the office full-time anytime soon, transit leaders are asking themselves what they can do to make the system more attractive.

“Speed and frequency, how often does the bus come and how long does it take to get you to go to and from where you’re trying to go? And so, you know, when the bus comes once every hour or once every hour and a half, how viable is that service?” executive director Rabbittransit Richard Farr said.

Kind of a rhetorical question, right? Not very viable.

So the number three bus is a perfect example. It may take 10 to 12 minutes by car to reach downtown Harrisburg, the government buildings, and the hospital. On the bus, it can take more than half an hour.

abc27 reporter Seth Kaplan will have more on the changes to transit ridership later tonight.