PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — First Commonwealth Bank announced on March 1, that they officially acquired and merged with Centric Bank.

First Commonwealth Bank, who is a subsidiary of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FC), completed its system conversion and rebranding for Centric Bank locations between Feb. 24 – Feb. 26.

According to First Commonwealth Bank, nine of their banking locations in Harrisburg, Lancaster, and suburban Philadelphia will comprise First Common Wealth Bank’s new Capital Region.

This new Capital Region will now fall under the territory of PA State President Dave Reed.

“I’m excited to welcome our new employees and our new personal and business banking customers to First Commonwealth Bank,” First Commonwealth Financial Corporation President and CEO T. Michael Price said. “We look forward to truly becoming a partner in these new communities and helping improve the financial lives of our neighbors and their businesses.”

As per the terms of the recent merger, the Board of Directors for First Commonwealth Financial Corp. appointed the former President and CEO of Centric Bank, Patricia A Husic, to join them on the Board. According to First Commonwealth Bank, Husic then joined leaders from First Commonwealth to ring the New York Stock Exchange Bell at its closing at 4 p.m. on March 1.

New York Stock Exchange Bell ringing March 1

In addition to the welcoming of Husic – the former Chief Lending Officer at Centric Bank, Jeff Myers, will now serve as the Market Executive.

According to First Commonwealth Bank, customers with any questions are encouraged to call the First Commonwealth’s Engagement Center at (800)-711-2265, or email them at welcome@fcbanking.com

The Centric Bank acquisition officially closed back on Feb. 1.