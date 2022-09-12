CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Sept. 11, 2001, was remembered and heroes were saluted as the West Shore Rotary put flags along the Camp Hill pass on Sept. 11, 2022. A ceremony was also held remembering those who lost their lives while serving others.

It is also important to remember what American was like 21 years ago today, Sept. 12.

“Sept. 11 we were all in shock and on Sept. 12th we all were very unified, we were all mourning together and that has kind of subsided and we want to remind people that when we’re all together towards a common goal, it’s much better,” said Bim Arthun, president of West Shore Rotary.