CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Chambersburg Area School District says they were the victim of a ransomware event.

The district, which had to close school for several days and urged students and staff not to log into computers, did not say whether they paid a ransom or what information may have been compromised.

The district released the following statement on Thursday:

All CASD schools will open on a regular schedule tomorrow, Friday, September 1st. As you are aware, we have been experiencing a network disruption affecting the operability of certain CASD computer systems. In working with various specialists, at this time we can confirm that this disruption is related to a ransomware event. The ongoing work of the third-party forensic specialists to investigate the event and its impact on our systems has been running in parallel with efforts to restore full, secure functionality to our environment. We will continue to investigate to determine the full nature and scope of this event working alongside our subject matter specialists as well as law enforcement. We remain dedicated to the safety of our school community and the privacy of the personal and confidential information in our care and will continue to provide further updates as more information is confirmed. Thank you for your ongoing patience and support during this time.