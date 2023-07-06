The Chambersburg Fire Museum is housed in the former Cumberland Valley Hose Company firehouse.

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Chambersburg Fire Museum is looking for donations to fund the replacement of the windows in the former firehouse, in which they are located at 441 Broad Street.

The museum houses more than 200 years of Chambersburg fire protection history and is run by volunteers. It features firefighting artifacts such as a 1903 horse drawn steamer that was used in Chambersburg, as well as old uniforms, helmets, company flags, hundreds of photos and more.

“Our main mission is to show the people of Chambersburg and surrounding area, how fires were fought from the past up to the present,” Terry Shaffer, who has been volunteering at the museum for about 10 years, said. “We go back as far as the bucket brigade.”

Shaffer was inspired to get involved by his father who was a firefighter. For him and the other volunteers, managing the museum is a labor of love.

“I think it’s a very interesting museum,” he said.

According to Shaffer, the old firehouse, which was home to the Cumberland Valley Hose Company from 1900 to 1975, has not had its windows replaced since the mid-70s when the museum opened.

“The museum committee is extremely grateful for the support from the community in this fundraising campaign,” Jackie Umberger, a leading volunteer along with Shaffer and Kevin Henry, said.

20 windows in the museum have been proposed for replacement and to date they have secured funding to replace about 12.

“The community has really, really been behind us and have supported us in our effort,” Shaffer said.

Individuals and businesses interested in sponsoring a window or making a donation can contact Umberger at umberger61@gmail.com.

Currently, the museum is also hosting antique truck shows on two Sundays per month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Upcoming shows dates include:

July 9, featuring 1971 Seagraves Aerial, New York City, New Franklin PA, Eastern District GA.

July 23, featured apparatus being finalized.

August 6, 1941 Peter Pirsch Tiller, Junior Hose and Truck, Chambersburg PA and 1968 Seagraves Aerial, owner Al Mich

August 20, 1971 Mack, Newville PA and 1916 American LaFrance, Newville PA

September 10, featuring 1969 American LaFrance, Suffolk Volunteer Fire Co, Rockland, NY

September 24, featuring 1957 Mack, Mt. Union PA; 1931 Chevrolet, McConnellsburg PA; and 1941 Chevrolet, McConnellsburg PA

Anyone interested in staying up to date on museum’s events visit their Facebook page. There is no admission charge to the museum.

Additionally, anyone who wants to visit the museum can reach out to them directly to schedule an appointment for private tour outside of the dates the museum is already open.

Appointments can be made over the phone by calling 717-263-5872 between noon and 4 p.m. or calling 717-263-8660 between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.