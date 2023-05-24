CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Memorial Square Fountain has been repaired in Chambersburg after a crash damaged the structure in 2021.

Back in December 2021, Chambersburg Police said a man driving under the influence raced through the streets and smashed into Memorial Square, seriously damaging the iconic fountain and statue.

The fountain was taken apart a few months later to be repaired.

Crews reinstalled the fountain on Tuesday and officials say they hope to implement better ways to protect it so accidents like the 2021 crash do not happen again.

On Friday, they will flip the switch turning the fountain on for good.