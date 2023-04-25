CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A team of goats has been hired to help clear overgrown land in Franklin County.

According to Chambersburg Deputy Borough Manager Phil Wolgemuth, the town council has hired FlockWorks to provide guided goat grazing to clear land along the banks of the Conococheague Creek adjacent to the Rail Trail between West King Street and Commerce Street.

The grazing goats will cost no more than $5,651.58 and will be funded by both the Chambersburg Rail Trail Stormwater Management Project and the Borough Storm Sewer Utility, according to Wolgemuth.

The project is expected to be completed later this year with support from a trust from the Chesapeake Bay Trust.

According to FlockWorks’ website, they have been in business for 10 years using goats to manage overgrown land.

Wolgemuth says the council approved the grazing goats “as an effective way to clear overgrown land and invasive vegetation along the Conococheague Creek and to provide an interesting and educational viewing experience for people that use the Rail Trail.”

The borough also plans to revegetate and re-plant trees along the Conococheague Creek.