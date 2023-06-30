CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Midstate mall that was once a popular shopping spot officially closed its doors this week.

Redevelopment for the Chambersburg Mall isn’t out of the question after it closed on Friday, June 30, President of Franklin County Area Development Corporation Michael Ross said in an email.

Black Rose Antiques vacated their spot, officially leaving no tenants at the mall, Ross said. The antique store posted on Facebook earlier in June that they were closing, but never gave an official reason why.

Property owner NAMDAR is exploring possibilities about redevelopment but nothing has been decided on yet, Ross said.

“While a specific reuse concept has not yet been determined, the ownership is committed to marshaling the turn-around of what has been a historically underperforming asset as quickly as possible,” Ross said.

In 1982, the Chambersburg Mall, located off of I-81 on Black Gap Road, opened with more than 450,000 square feet of space and room for five anchor stores.

Another Midstate mall made the news in June when it was announced that the Harrisburg Mall was now allowed to be demolished after commissioners came to an agreement. The mall stood for over 50 years.