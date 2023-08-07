CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – More than a month after the Chambersburg Mall’s final tenant moved out, the mall’s owner says they plan to redevelop the property into a “vibrant mixed-use development.”

The Namdar Realty Group says they are working with the Franklin County Area Development Corporation to “explore the redevelopment” of the mall, however, no final plans or decisions have been made.

Namdar Realty Group says the project will focus on the needs of the community while complying with the property’s zoning designation.

“We are delighted to work closely with Franklin County Area Development Corporation to usher in a transformative revitalization of the Chambersburg Mall,” said Dan P. Dilmanian, COO at Namdar Realty Group. “As this project is currently in the planning phase, no final decisions have been made regarding the specific sectors that will be included. The focus remains on creating a vibrant and versatile development that caters to the evolving needs of the community.”

The mall originally opened in 1982 with room for five anchor stores, but, like many malls nationwide, struggled in recent years with the rise of online shopping.

“Redevelopment of the Chambersburg Mall is a top priority of the FCADC and with our newly expanded alignment with Namdar Realty, we are optimistic that we will be able to conceptualize a mixed-use master plan that maximizes both the community and economic development potential of the 127-acre site,” said the Franklin County Area Development Corporation.