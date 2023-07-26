FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A person was seriously injured in Franklin County after being attacked by three people, and one of them used a golf club, police report.

Police say the victim reported that Ismael Lopez-Caraballo, 21, of Chambersburg, struck them multiple times with a golf club while two other people also participated in the assault on Monday at the 500 block of Hollywell Avenue. Lopez-Caraballo was arrested Tuesday.

The victim “sustained serious head injuries as a result of the assault,” police said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Lopez-Caraballo faces numerous charges including felony aggravated assault attempt to cause serious bodily injury or causes injury with extreme indifference, and two misdemeanor charges of simple assault and recklessly endangering another person, online court documents show.

Lopez-Caraballo is currently lodged in Franklin County Jail with his bail denied. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 8.