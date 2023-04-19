(WHTM) – Joseph “Jay” Pulizzi of Franklin County was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly operating a human trafficking operation across Cumberland, Dauphin, Perry, and York counties.

According to the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office, Pulizzi allegedly “targeted women and deceived them into having paid sexual encounters with customers” using the website “Skip the Games.”

The Attorney General’s office says charges including trafficking of individuals, involuntary servitude, and aggravated assault were filed after a grand jury investigation into the alleged exploitation of at least seven victims by Pulizzi.

The alleged victims suffered from substance use disorders, homelessness, and other hardships and were promised significant amounts of money, housing, and security in exchange for unspecified services, according to the Attorney General’s office.

Instead, the Attorney General’s office says the women “were forced to stay in hotel rooms or other temporary lodgings, and deceived into performing sex acts and receiving little or none of the proceeds.”

The website “Skip the Games” was allegedly used by Pulizzi to arraigned paid sexual encounters with buyers using photos of the women who did not give permission for them to be posted.

Pulizzi was arrested in Chambersburg and remanded to the Dauphin County Prison without bail.

“The facts of this case are extremely disturbing. The defendant targeted vulnerable women, deceiving them into his sex work operation, and controlling them with violence and threats,” Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry said. “Our office is committed to combating human trafficking and standing up for the victims who feel they have no alternative to continuing to endure a horrific cycle of abuse.”

“The Pennsylvania State Police is committed to thoroughly investigating any type of human trafficking and involuntary servitude of others,” said Pennsylvania State Police Major Serell Ulrich, Director, Bureau of Criminal Investigation. “This case is a culmination of outstanding work by our Organized Crime Task Force Unit, which specializes in human trafficking investigations. Arrests like this one would not be possible without our partnership with the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office, and we are thankful for that.”

“Our partners in the Attorney General’s Office and the Pennsylvania State Police have done an incredible job in bringing this defendant to justice. HSI Philadelphia is proud of the support that we have been able to provide throughout the investigation,” said Special Agent in Charge of HSI Philadelphia William S. Walker. “Human traffickers prey upon the weak and vulnerable in our society for their own selfish gain. Through the hard work and dedication of detectives, agents and prosecutors, we are able to ensure that survivors of these crimes are able to stand up and fight for justice.”

This case was a joint investigation by the Office of Attorney General and the Pennsylvania State Police. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) assisted in the investigation. It is being prosecuted by Senior Deputy Attorney General Heather Castellino.