CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Chambersburg man has been charged following a sexual abuse of children investigation.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, an investigation was initiated by the State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation Computer Crime Task Force into child pornography.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

On September 1, a search warrant was conducted in Guilford Township where electronic devices were seized and examined. On October 11, a search warrant was issued for Jason Nalewak, 49, on three counts of sexual abuse of children.

One of the charges alleged production of child pornography and two alleged possession of child pornography.

Nalewak’s bail was set at $150,000 and he was committed to the Franklin County Prison pending a preliminary hearing.