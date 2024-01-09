CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Franklin County man is facing multiple sexual offense charges related to children.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Morris Gibson Jr. was arrested following an investigation involving multiple juvenile victims.

State Police say the investigation focused on an address on Ivan Road in Guilford Township, however, Gibson Jr. also has connections in the York area.

Gibson Jr. was arrested on December 29 and faces four counts each of rape of a child, statutory sexual assault, and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child. He also faces multiple charges of corruption of minors, endangering the welfare of children, indecent exposure, and indecent assault on a person less than 13.

Gibson Jr. is being held at the Franklin County Prison on $500,000 bail.

State Police are seeking information or any other potential victims and ask anyone with information to call 717-264-5161.