(WHTM) — Rodney Small of Chambersburg is a newly minted millionaire!

Everyone used to get advertisements in the mail saying, “You may already be a winner!” Most of us were not, in fact, already winners, but Small was!

acb27 was there when Small learned that he had won a million dollars. But we also wanted to learn about something just as important: the first six decades of this new millionaire’s life.

“Born here in Chambersburg. I’ve lived here all my life,” Small said. “I’ve never been that lucky all my life!”

Long before this, however, Small was lucky in love. His wife Glenda – heard of the good news later.

So how did Small meet his wife?

“Through a friend who thought we’d be good together. We’ve been married for 35 years,” Small added.

That is not to say life has always been easy for Small.

“We have a special needs child. Well, she just was born deaf, so she was deafness. So I knew sign language,” Small said.

And the money he just won?

“I’m not going to go out here and blow it on something extravagant, you know. This will help to cushion me through my retirement,” he said.

Small teaches other people’s special needs children. But he is not calling his career quits.

“I plan on being here. Yeah. I don’t plan on calling in sick or anything,” Small said when asked what he was doing tomorrow.

He said he and his family will have a much more comfortable retirement than they ever imagined thanks to the Publisher’s Clearing House Lottery.