CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Chambersburg mother, son, and 11 juveniles are facing felony riot charges after a fight on Friday, Oct. 7.

According to Chambersburg Police, on Oct. 7 officers responded to a reported fight on the 300 block of S. Sixth Street. Police say a weapon was brandished but confirmed no one was harmed.

Officers did not identify who brandished the weapon or what type of weapon it was.

Chambersburg Police say Hollie Rae Bigler and her 18-year-old son, Christian Bigler, were charged with one count of felony Riot and one misdemeanor count of Disorderly Conduct.

Bail for both Hollie and Christian Bigler was set at $25,000 each.

There are 11 other unnamed juveniles who will be receiving criminal charges for felony Riot and Disorderly Conduct for their alleged involvement.

Chambersburg Police say the Chambersburg Area School District Police Department and the CASHS staff assisted with this investigation.