CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – ChambersFest is taking place from July 8 through July 15 and the Greater Chambersburg Chamber of Commerce is partnering with over 25 local restaurants to offer patrons special meals, deals, and over $500 in prizes.
ChamberFest Restaurant Week is an opportunity to experience the best of local Chambersburg dining.
Restaurants that are participating are:
- Big Oak Cafe
- Brussel’s Cafe
- Fiesta Maya
- Fox’s Pizza Den
- GearHouse Brewing Co.
- Hickory Ridge Restaurant
- Kenny’s Grill & Cream
- Ledo Pizza
- Meadows Frozen Custard of Chambersburg
- Veroni Cafe
- Avocado Cafe,
- Caretti’s Pizza
- Denim Coffee
- Falafel Shack
- Historic Texas Lunch
- Inka Kitchen
- Jordyn’s Caffe
- Korean Bulgogi Hosue
- Liquid Art Brewing Company
- Lotus Bowls & Juicery
- Pat & Carla’s I
- Sakura Japanese Restaurant
- Stoner’s Family Restaurant
- TBC Brewing Company
- Teriyaki Madness
- Volcano Japanese Restaurant
Customers of the 25-plus restaurants are also eligible to win gift cards on the ChambersFest Restaurant Week Facebook page.
Those eligible must add a picture of their meal in the comments of the most recent post for their chance to win.
According to the Greater Chambersburg Chamber of Commerce, winners will be announced on Facebook daily and on July 17, additionally, those who enter will be included in the grand prize drawing.
The Chambersburg Chambers hopes ChambersFest Restaurant Week will bring out support for local businesses.
For more information on Restaurant Week, please visit Chambersburg.org/ChambersFestRW or call 717-264-7101. For more information about upcoming ChambersFest events, visit Chambersburg.org/ChambersFest.