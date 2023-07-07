CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – ChambersFest is taking place from July 8 through July 15 and the Greater Chambersburg Chamber of Commerce is partnering with over 25 local restaurants to offer patrons special meals, deals, and over $500 in prizes.

ChamberFest Restaurant Week is an opportunity to experience the best of local Chambersburg dining.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Restaurants that are participating are:

Big Oak Cafe

Brussel’s Cafe

Fiesta Maya

Fox’s Pizza Den

GearHouse Brewing Co.

Hickory Ridge Restaurant

Kenny’s Grill & Cream

Ledo Pizza

Meadows Frozen Custard of Chambersburg

Veroni Cafe

Avocado Cafe,

Caretti’s Pizza

Denim Coffee

Falafel Shack

Historic Texas Lunch

Inka Kitchen

Jordyn’s Caffe

Korean Bulgogi Hosue

Liquid Art Brewing Company

Lotus Bowls & Juicery

Pat & Carla’s I

Sakura Japanese Restaurant

Stoner’s Family Restaurant

TBC Brewing Company

Teriyaki Madness

Volcano Japanese Restaurant

Customers of the 25-plus restaurants are also eligible to win gift cards on the ChambersFest Restaurant Week Facebook page.

Those eligible must add a picture of their meal in the comments of the most recent post for their chance to win.

According to the Greater Chambersburg Chamber of Commerce, winners will be announced on Facebook daily and on July 17, additionally, those who enter will be included in the grand prize drawing.

The Chambersburg Chambers hopes ChambersFest Restaurant Week will bring out support for local businesses.

For more information on Restaurant Week, please visit Chambersburg.org/ChambersFestRW or call 717-264-7101. For more information about upcoming ChambersFest events, visit Chambersburg.org/ChambersFest.