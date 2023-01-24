CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a press release, the Chambersburg Police Department received a report of a hit-and-run at the Norland Pub on Jan. 13, 2023.

The victim of the hit-and-run claims his car was hit by a black lifted GMC Denali in the parking lot of the pub at 6:50 p.m.

Images courtesy of the Chambersburg Police Department

A witness recorded the GMC Denali, which had a red LED light strip on the rear of the truck, as it left the area. The truck was seen leaving the parking lot onto Columbia Court.

Anyone with information regarding this hit-and-run is asked to contact the Chambersburg Police Department at 717-264-4131.