CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Chambersburg Police Department is investigating a shooting reported on Monday morning.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Garfield Street around 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 30 for a reported shooting and found a man who’d been shot in the hand and leg.

The victim told police the shooting happened after a confrontation on the 700 block of S. Main Street.

Police say the victim was taken to an area hospital and their condition is unknown at this time.

The shooting is believed to be an isolated incident and police say the public is not in danger.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chambersburg Police at 717-264-4131.