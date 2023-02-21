CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Chambersburg Police Department is looking for a missing 17-year-old girl according to a police report.

Police say Mary De Leon, who is approximately five feet tall and weighs about 100 pounds, was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black leggings, and orange Crocs.

Anyone with information regarding De Leon’s whereabouts is asked to call the Chambersburg Police Department at 717-264-4131.