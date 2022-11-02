CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Chambersburg Police are looking for a suspect who they say caused multiple accidents and then fled the scene.

According to Chambersburg Police, on Oct. 20 at around 2:30 p.m., a tan Ford Passenger caused an accident on Lincoln Way East at Second Street before fleeing the area.

The suspect then turned off of North Third Street onto Lincoln Way East, turning in front of another vehicle at Second Street. This resulted in a second crash, according to police.

The suspect fled the area and was last seen turning north onto Hood Street.

Anyone with information is advised to contact the Chambersburg Police Department.