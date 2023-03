CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Chambersburg are searching for a missing woman.

Police say Christina Sylvester was last seen on Tuesday, March 28 at around 9 a.m. and has been entered in to the National Crime Information Center as a missing person.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabout is asked to call the Chambersburg Police Department or submit a tip on Crime Watch.