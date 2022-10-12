CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Chambersburg officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the renovations at the Memorial Park playground on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

New inclusive equipment means the playground now caters to children who use wheelchairs as well.

Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team!

“Any person, in any capacity, with any capability can come out and enjoy the benefits. And the installation of this type of equipment crosses those boundaries and provides those opportunities,” said Julie Redding, Superintendent of Recreation for the Borough of Chambersburg.

The playground now has a swing and merry-go-round that do not require children to get out of wheelchairs to use.