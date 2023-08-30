CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – TheChambersburg Area School District will reopen on August 31 on a two hour delay after computer issues forced the school to cancel several days of classes.

The type of computer issue was not disclosed by the district.

The following message was posted on the district’s website on Wednesday.

“As a result of the diligent efforts of our technology staff and third-party forensic specialists the district is confident that classes can safely resume tomorrow, Thursday, August 31st, on a two-hour delay schedule for students. All staff will report at their regularly scheduled times. Students are instructed to leave their Chromebook and iPad devices at home for the remainder of this week. and visitors and volunteers will be prohibited from entering buildings. As we continue through this process our buildings may experience technical limitations with our systems and slow processing speeds. Due to the ongoing work of our IT staff and the specialists, students will not be able to access the internet and access to CASD buildings will not be permitted to guests and volunteers. We will keep you apprised of our ongoing progress towards full network functionality. Further updates will be provided via the CASD website, mobile app, and social media channels. We want to express our thanks to the hard work of our IT team, which is ongoing, and also thank you, our community, for your patience this week.”

Students, families, and staff have been told they should not try to log into district accounts, computers, email, or Sapphire.