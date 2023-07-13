CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The town of Chambersburg is travelling back in history this Saturday with its annual 1864 Ransoming, Burning & Rebirth of Chambersburg Commemoration.

During this annual commemoration, town residents remember the events of July 30, 1864, when Confederate General John McCausland came to Chambersburg and held the town for ransom.

According to the Franklin County Visitors Bureau, McCausland ordered the arrest of the town’s leading citizens and threatened to burn the town if they did not pay a ransom of $100,000 in gold or $500,000 in Yankee dollars.

When the town was unable to pay the ransom, nearly twelve blocks of Chambersburg were burned, leaving more than 2,000 citizens homeless and causing the town to lose over 500 structures.

During this year’s commemoration, the town plans to celebrate its spirit and the resiliency of those who rebuilt Chambersburg after the fire.

The all-day event will take place on July 15 beginning at 9 a.m., rain or shine. It will include arts, crafts, food vendors, children’s activities, historical reenactments, walking tours, and other entertainment.

More information is available on explorefranklincountypa.com.