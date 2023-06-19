CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Following the unexpected death of Town Councilman Larry Hensley, the Borough of Chambersburg is seeking applicants to fill its open town council seat.

The seat will represent Chambersburg’s Fourth Ward and the successful applicant will serve on the council only through the end of the year on December 31, 2023.

The balance of Hensley’s term, from January 1, 2024, to December 31, 2025, will be selected in the general election on November 7, 2023.

Qualified applicants must be at least 18, registered to vote, be a legal resident of the Fourth Ward, and have lived there for one year or longer.

A map of Borough wards can be found online on the town’s website.

Applicants can submit their name, address, phone number, email address, and resume/qualifications by email or on paper to Borough Secretary Jamia L. Wright, at boroughsecretariesoffice@chambersburgpa.gov or Borough of Chambersburg, 100 South Second Street, Chambersburg, PA 17201.

The deadline to apply is 4:00 p.m. on June 22, 2023.