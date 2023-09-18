FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A woman is facing charges after a person was hospitalized from a stabbing in Franklin County.

Lakiesha Teal, 28, was arrested on Thursday, Sept. 14, and faces felony charges of attempted homicide and aggravated assault from the incident.

Chambersburg Police said in a report that they were sent to the 300 block of Lortz Avenue just after 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13 for a reported stabbing. After arriving, police learned that the victim was being rushed to the hospital by friends.

There was evidence at the scene of the stabbing, and police said, they were able to speak with the victim while they were at the hospital. The man reported that Teal had allegedly stabbed him multiple times, and police said that they were also told that at the scene of the incident.

Teal is currently locked up in Franklin County Prison with her bail denied and awaits a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 26.