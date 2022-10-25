CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A woman fended off a man who allegedly broke into her Chambersburg apartment and indecently assaulted her, according to the Chambersburg Police Department.

Chambersburg Police say they were dispatched to the 100 block of E. Queen Street on the evening of Oct. 24 for a reported active burglary. The suspect described was located fleeing the residence as an officer arrived at the scene, police say.

The victim told police that the suspect broke into her apartment and indecently assaulted her before she deterred the alleged attack with a baseball bat and pepper spray.

The suspect was identified by police as 29-year-old Sterling Schley Jr. Sterling was charged with burglary and indecent assault and transported to the Franklin County Jail, according to police.

Schley Jr. was held after being unable to post $150,000 bail.