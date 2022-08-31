ABC27
Please enter a search term.
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Chambersburg overcame Northern 23-16 during Week 2 of the season on Sept. 2, 2022. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started …
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) -- Additional Franklin County communities are being scheduled for mosquito spraying around sunset on Sept. 6 and Sept. 7. The following …
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) -- One person was injured in an early morning accident in Chambersburg on Thursday, Sept. 1 According to police, officers responded at 7: …
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) -- A tractor-trailer crash closed all lanes of I-81 south near Chambersburg Thursday morning, according to PennDOT. As of about 10:20 a.m., the incident …